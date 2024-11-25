The four sports cars involved in the accident. Reddit/Leinad111

Several luxury cars have been severely damaged in an accident in Austria. The material damage is likely to be in the millions.

In Austria, an accident near the Swiss border resulted in property damage running into millions. Several luxury cars collided in a bend on a mountain road near the town of Pfunds.

A photo on the Reddit platform shows the cars involved. According to the luxury portal "Luxurylaunches", the cars involved are Ferraris, a McLaren and a Bentley.

No injuries

According to the report, the driver of a Ferrari 812 Superfast - costing around half a million francs - caused the accident when he crashed into the LaFerrari in front of him, which was worth almost three million francs. This was then pushed into a McLaren Elva costing 1.7 million francs and a Bentley Continental GTC, which is probably worth around 400,000 francs. Another vehicle was probably able to brake in time.

According to the report, there were no injuries in the accident. However, the material damage is likely to be immense, especially as it was the red LaFerrari that was damaged the most.