Following the arrest of four men over the weekend in Monte Carasso, Ticino, a detention order has been issued. The men had fled by car after breaking into a gun shop and were arrested at the end of a car chase.

The four men arrested following a car chase in Ticino are now in pretrial detention. (File photo)

Latest Four Men Remanded in Custody After Break-in at Gun Shop in Ticino

Those arrested include a 19-year-old Algerian national and three French nationals aged 17, 22, and 25, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Ticino Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Ticino Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ticino Cantonal Police. All four are residents of France.

The men are accused of theft, property damage, trespassing, and violations of the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act. The 22-year-old also faces charges of driving without a license, the press release added.

According to police, they broke into a gun shop in Camorino early Saturday morning and then fled by car toward Locarno. A large-scale manhunt led to a car chase before the occupants attempted to flee on foot. The stolen goods were recovered.

The pretrial detention was confirmed by the court for coercive measures.