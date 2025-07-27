  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Head-on collision Four people die due to wrong-way driver on Italian highway

SDA

27.7.2025 - 15:32

A serious accident occurred on the Italian A4 highway on Sunday in which four people died. (symbolic image)
A serious accident occurred on the Italian A4 highway on Sunday in which four people died. (symbolic image)
IMAGO/Christian Ohde

Four people were killed in a serious traffic accident on the Italian A4 Turin-Milan highway on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA

27.07.2025, 15:32

A serious accident occurred on the Italian A4 highway near the city of Novara on Sunday in which four people died. Another person was seriously injured in the accident in Lombardy on the border with Piedmont, according to the emergency services.

According to initial investigations, a 70-year-old driver, who is also one of the fatalities, drove onto the highway against the direction of travel.

He collided head-on with another car in which four people were sitting. Three of them died, the fourth person was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter in a life-threatening condition.