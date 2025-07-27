A serious accident occurred on the Italian A4 highway on Sunday in which four people died. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Christian Ohde

Four people were killed in a serious traffic accident on the Italian A4 Turin-Milan highway on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A serious accident occurred on the Italian A4 highway near the city of Novara on Sunday in which four people died. Another person was seriously injured in the accident in Lombardy on the border with Piedmont, according to the emergency services.

According to initial investigations, a 70-year-old driver, who is also one of the fatalities, drove onto the highway against the direction of travel.

He collided head-on with another car in which four people were sitting. Three of them died, the fourth person was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter in a life-threatening condition.