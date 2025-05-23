Four dead in massive floods in Australia - Gallery At least four people have died in the floods. Image: dpa The rescuers often put themselves in great danger. Image: dpa Driving through flooded areas is extremely dangerous. Image: dpa The rescuers are mainly using rubber dinghies. Image: dpa Four people are dead, three of them drowned in their cars. Image: dpa Four dead in massive floods in Australia - Gallery At least four people have died in the floods. Image: dpa The rescuers often put themselves in great danger. Image: dpa Driving through flooded areas is extremely dangerous. Image: dpa The rescuers are mainly using rubber dinghies. Image: dpa Four people are dead, three of them drowned in their cars. Image: dpa

Rescuers are working tirelessly on Australia's east coast to bring flood victims to safety. For at least four, however, all help came too late.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least four people have died, one woman is missing and tens of thousands of people have been affected by severe flooding on Australia's east coast.

Prime Minister Albanese has issued an urgent warning against driving vehicles through flooded areas, as the water level may continue to rise even after the rain.

In particularly affected regions such as Taree and Port Macquarie, numerous people had to be rescued, often in extreme conditions, while the rain has since moved on towards Sydney. Show more

At least four people have already died in the devastating floods on Australia's east coast. A 49-year-old woman is still missing. According to the emergency services, three of the victims were caught in their cars and drowned. A 63-year-old man was found dead in his flooded home in the community of Moto, around 250 kilometers north of Sydney.

During a visit to the flood area, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged the population not to drive their vehicles through flooded areas under any circumstances. "If you see flooding, forget it. This is a dangerous situation and even when the rain stops, the water sometimes continues to rise for a while."

Many roads are completely flooded. The Pacific Highway - a major artery from Sydney to Brisbane in Queensland - also had to be closed in places.

"Heroic logistical achievement"

Residents spoke of a catastrophic situation. Tens of thousands of people are directly affected and had to prepare for evacuations. The situation is particularly bad in the Mid North Coast region, especially in the small towns of Taree in the Hunter Valley wine region and in Port Macquarie. Thousands are still without power and many schools remain closed.

The Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, said that there had already been more than 670 rescue missions, some of them under the most difficult conditions. He spoke of an "incredible, heroic logistical feat", in which volunteers put themselves in extremely dangerous situations to rescue complete strangers.

Many people had to be rescued from the roofs of their homes while meters of brown water flowed beneath them. The emergency services are deploying inflatable boats and helicopters, among other things.

According to the national weather authority, however, the rain has now left the flood region. It was heading south towards the east coast metropolis of Sydney.