Four people were seriously injured in an apartment fire in Pfäffikon ZH on Thursday night. Some of the victims are in mortal danger.

SDA

Four people were seriously injured in an apartment fire in Pfäffikon ZH on Thursday night.

According to a police statement, the injured persons were a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman as well as a 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Some of the victims are in mortal danger. Show more

Four people were seriously injured in an apartment fire in Pfäffikon ZH on Thursday night. According to the Zurich cantonal police, the injured had to be taken to hospital with extensive burns.

According to a police statement, the injured persons were a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, as well as a 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. Some of the victims are in mortal danger, a spokesperson for the Zurich cantonal police confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Bei einem #Brand kurz vor Mitternacht wurden in #Pfäffikon vier Personen schwer verletzt. Sie mussten mit grossflächigen #Verbrennungen in Spitäler transportiert werden.https://t.co/rfpYG6RGPm pic.twitter.com/SxwNF3oO0H — Kantonspolizei Zürich (@KapoZuerich) October 17, 2024

According to the police, residents reported the fire in an apartment building on Hittnauerstrasse shortly before midnight. The emergency services arrived at the scene to find four seriously injured people, some of whom had to be rescued using fire department ladders.

Fire department evacuates apartment building

The fire department and police evacuated the residents of the affected apartment building and the neighboring building, according to the press release. Due to the heavy soot pollution, accommodation has been organized for these people. The evacuees from the neighboring building were allowed to return to their homes in the early morning.

Hittnauerstrasse had to be closed in the area of the damage and traffic diverted. The fire caused extensive damage to the apartment on the third floor, presumably amounting to more than one hundred thousand francs. The cause of the fire is being investigated, it added.

SDA