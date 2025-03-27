Knife attack in Amsterdam: Four people seriously injured - Gallery The attack took place in the center of Amsterdam. Image: dpa The police were deployed in large numbers. Image: dpa Numerous emergency services rushed to the scene. Image: dpa Knife attack in Amsterdam: Four people seriously injured - Gallery The attack took place in the center of Amsterdam. Image: dpa The police were deployed in large numbers. Image: dpa Numerous emergency services rushed to the scene. Image: dpa

Knife attack in the middle of Amsterdam. Four people are said to have been seriously injured in the attack. Emergency services are quickly on the scene.

According to police, four people were seriously injured in a knife attack in the center of Amsterdam. One suspect has been arrested. He was also injured, according to the police. The police have not yet been able to say anything about the exact course of the crime or a motive. The police were also unable to say anything about the nature of the victims' injuries.

The attack is said to have occurred at around 3.30 p.m. in one or more streets near the Dam - the central square in the Dutch capital in front of the royal palace. Eyewitnesses reported that the alleged perpetrator apparently stabbed people indiscriminately.

According to witnesses, the suspect is a younger man with short blond hair. According to the police, he was overpowered by a passer-by and then arrested by the police. He is said to have been injured in the leg.

Knife in the back of young woman

A woman reported on the radio how the alleged perpetrator had stabbed a young woman in the back. The woman was standing on a street on her bicycle. "The knife was still in her back", the witness said on the radio. The alleged perpetrator then quickly ran away.

Square cordoned off

The emergency services were quickly on the scene, the police reported. A rescue helicopter landed on the Dam. According to the police, the square was cordoned off and released again after around two hours.