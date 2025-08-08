  1. Residential Customers
9.8.2025 - 00:56

Keystone

After around five months on board the International Space Station, four astronauts have undocked from the ISS. The so-called "Crew 10" made their way back to Earth in a "Crew Dragon" from tech billionaire Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX.

Keystone-SDA

09.08.2025, 00:56

This was shown in live images from the US space agency Nasa. They are due to land in the sea off the coast of the US state of California on Saturday.

Crew 10, consisting of US astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, had been stationed on board the ISS around 400 kilometers above the Earth since March.

A few days ago, "Crew 11" arrived to replace them: the American Zena Cardman, her Nasa colleague Michael Fincke (USA), the Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and the Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

