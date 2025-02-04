Saving energy starts with everyday things: For example, turning off the tap that spits out warm water while brushing your teeth and really only turning it on to rinse. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Oral hygiene is essential - not least because poor dental health can affect the whole body. How to look after your teeth properly.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The health of your teeth also affects the rest of your body and should not be neglected.

According to experts, four things are crucial: brushing your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing once a day, a healthy diet and regular visits to the dentist.

An electric toothbrush is most effective, but classic toothbrushes also do their job if used correctly.

Dental floss is essential, as it cleans around 40 percent of the tooth surface, while brushing covers the remaining 60 percent.

In addition, drinking water regularly not only helps to remove food debris, but also restores the pH balance in the mouth. Show more

Good oral hygiene is crucial for healthy teeth and gums. Since childhood, we have therefore been taught to brush our teeth properly and regularly. But according to experts, there are three more important steps to follow for proper dental care.

According to Dr. Matthew Messina, clinical assistant professor at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and spokesperson for the American Dental Association, there are four basic elements to good dental health.

All good dental care begins with brushing your teeth, explains the physician on US broadcaster CNN. According to him, it is important to brush your teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste. In addition, dental floss should be used once a day to remove food debris and plaque between the teeth.

Thirdly, a healthy diet also contributes to dental health, as it reduces the consumption of sugary foods that can cause tooth decay. Finally, regular visits to the dentist are essential to detect and treat potential problems at an early stage.

Why is dental health so important?

Good oral hygiene is not only important for a radiant smile and fresh breath, but also to prevent gum disease and periodontitis.

These can have health implications for the whole body, explains Michaela Gibbs, Professor and Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine. Even small changes in grooming habits can make a big difference.

The right sequence is crucial

The main aim of brushing and flossing is to reduce bacteria. They feed on sugar and produce acids that attack tooth enamel and can cause tooth decay. Products containing fluoride help to strengthen the enamel and prevent this breakdown.

The right sequence of dental care can make a big difference. According to the expert Gibbs, dental floss should be used first to remove food debris between the teeth. The teeth should then be brushed to thoroughly clean the surfaces. A mouthwash with fluoride can provide additional protection.

Dental floss is essential for proper oral hygiene, as it cleans around 40 percent of the tooth surfaces, while brushing covers the remaining 60 percent.

Rinse your mouth after brushing?

Many people rinse their mouth with water after brushing their teeth. According to experts, however, it is better to avoid doing just that. Instead, the toothpaste should simply be spat out and the fluoride residue left on the teeth. The fluoride needs up to 30 minutes to work optimally. Rinsing your mouth with water immediately after brushing removes the fluoride and reduces its protective effect.

It is best to wait a few minutes after brushing your teeth before drinking or using a mouthwash without fluoride.

Consistent use is more important than the type of toothbrush

When brushing your teeth, an electric toothbrush is more effective, but a manual toothbrush also works well as long as it is used correctly. Experts recommend choosing one method and then using it consistently every day.

Drinking water regularly not only helps to remove food debris, but also restores the pH balance in the mouth. An acidic pH value can attack the teeth and promote tooth decay. Instead of flavored or carbonated water, normal tap water does the best job.