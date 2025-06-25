Lagerfeld's villa: lived in for one night - now for sale Karl Lagerfeld's estate just outside Paris. It will be auctioned on July 01, 2025. The estimated value is 4.635 million euros. Image: Sabine Glaubitz/dpa The fashion star, who died in 2019, spent four years meticulously restoring the "Villa Louveciennes". However, the furniture is missing: it was auctioned off long ago. Image: Mediacorp/dpa View of the estate's extensive park from the reception area of the main building. Image: Mediacorp/dpa Pool and pool house on Karl Lagerfeld's estate just outside Paris. In the end, he is said to have only spent a single night there. Image: Sabine Glaubitz/dpa Lagerfeld's villa: lived in for one night - now for sale Karl Lagerfeld's estate just outside Paris. It will be auctioned on July 01, 2025. The estimated value is 4.635 million euros. Image: Sabine Glaubitz/dpa The fashion star, who died in 2019, spent four years meticulously restoring the "Villa Louveciennes". However, the furniture is missing: it was auctioned off long ago. Image: Mediacorp/dpa View of the estate's extensive park from the reception area of the main building. Image: Mediacorp/dpa Pool and pool house on Karl Lagerfeld's estate just outside Paris. In the end, he is said to have only spent a single night there. Image: Sabine Glaubitz/dpa

He spent four years meticulously restoring it in order to spend just one night in it. Now it is up for auction. A place as enigmatic as the man who left it behind.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karl Lagerfeld's "Villa Louveciennes" near Paris is an elegantly designed mansion that he renovated with great attention to detail, but hardly ever lived in.

The property with around 600 square meters of living space and luxurious furnishings will be auctioned on 1 July for an estimated 4.635 million euros.

Lagerfeld reportedly only spent one night there - in the modern pool house, which also offered an area for his cat Choupette. Show more

Not a pompous villa full of opulent playfulness, but rather a mansion of cool elegance that speaks more of bourgeois representation than royal splendor: Karl Lagerfeld's "Villa Louveciennes". The fashion tsar, who died in 2019, spent years renovating and designing the property around 20 kilometers west of Paris - only to end up barely living in it. A place as enigmatic as its creator.

The estate is to go under the hammer on July 1. According to the notaries in charge of the sale, the estimated value is 4.635 million euros. For this sum, the buyer will acquire around 600 square meters of living space in Louveciennes, where aristocrats of the Versailles court once had their country residences built - a former hunting lodge with a stately entrance, elegant salons, a study, several bedrooms, four bathrooms and an elevator.

The park is extensive, with a pool, pool house and tennis court. Several outbuildings are included - as is a touch of biography that can be felt in every room. Only the furniture is missing: It was auctioned off long ago.

A night in the pool house

Lagerfeld acquired the property in 2014 - and had it redesigned over the following four years with the obsession for detail that is inextricably linked to his name. As is so often the case, myth and reality intermingle. Room by room, a total work of art was created - complete down to the chrome-plated fire extinguisher, composed like a collection. And yet: in the end, he is said to have only spent a single night there.

It is said that Lagerfeld bought the villa solely to live out one of his great passions: interior design. KEYSTONE/DPA/Henning Kaise

According to the notaries, the maestro did not sleep in the main building, but in the glass pool house - an elegant cube with an integrated kitchen, bedroom and sauna. Adjacent to the pool house: a quiet, specially fenced-in piece of lawn - once the play area of Choupette, Lagerfeld's little Burmese cat.

Almost monastic clarity

Symmetry and refined simplicity define the atmosphere in the house. Nothing distracts, everything is well thought out - in the spirit of Lagerfeld, who never trusted the superfluous.

Nothing distracts the eye. Even the building services with their pipes, cables and connections have been discreetly relocated to the outbuildings. But the austerity does not remain cold: several light-flooded salons open onto the park and create a balance between controlled architecture and playful lightness - just like Lagerfeld himself, who always knew how to combine discipline and esprit pragmatically.

Childhood in leopard wallpaper

Karl Lagerfeld, who did not cook and could not stand the smell of cooking, is said to have had the kitchen redesigned three times before the desired result was achieved. Striking: the kitchen has five sinks. Why? That remains another mystery.

A particularly touching - and curious - place is a room that was recreated from his childhood room on the family's country estate in Bissenmoor near Hamburg: with leopard wallpaper and an original Louis XVI bed. On the wall was a painting that sparked his lifelong fascination with the Age of Enlightenment and the Baroque: Frederick the Great receives Voltaire at Sanssouci.

A self-portrait? Perhaps. Lagerfeld also later wore a white powdered plait. "Prince or nothing", as he himself put it.

Remnants of a bygone everyday life

Another world begins on the second floor: studio, office, adjoining rooms. The walls still bear traces of his reading frenzy - dowels everywhere, remnants of shelves. Lagerfeld is said to have owned between 250,000 and 300,000 books. The library that he had set up in one of the outbuildings contained over 20,000 of them.

Ten books at a time, three languages in parallel - English, French, German - that was quite normal for him, he once said. Philosophers, poets, historians: Lagerfeld could call them up like other telephone numbers.

Secluded, thoroughly composed, obsessed with detail: There is something of him in every room of the house - austerity, silence, style. Emotions, relationships, the past - he kept all that at a distance. "My only private space is my bedroom," he once said. And so Louveciennes remains another fragment of the enigma that is Karl Lagerfeld.