Four young people from Freiburg have died in a serious traffic accident in Collonges, France, near the Swiss border. The car overturned several times and burst into flames.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the car left the road and then burst into flames.

According to a report in a local newspaper, the victims were four young people from Fribourg aged between 15 and 20.

They were on their way to Paris to spend the weekend there.

The car left the road shortly after 10.30 p.m. at a traffic circle in the municipality of Collonges in the department of Ain, on the border with Switzerland, and then burst into flames. According to the police, an investigation has been launched.

They were heading for Paris

According to the local newspaper "Dauphiné Libéré ", the victims were four friends from Fribourg aged between 15 and 20. They had set off early on Friday evening to spend the weekend in Paris.

According to the report, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle for reasons that are still unclear and left the road to the right at the traffic circle. The car overturned several times, crossed a small stream and finally burst into flames in a bush.