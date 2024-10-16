FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl continues to hope for the chancellorship. Bild: Max Slovencik/APA/dpa

Nobody wants to govern with Austria's right wing. Coalition negotiations between the conservatives, social democrats and liberals are therefore considered likely. But what if they fail?

In the exploratory phase for a new Austrian government, the right-wing FPÖ is once again campaigning for a coalition with the conservative party despite the ÖVP's rejection. "Our hand remains outstretched", said FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl on Wednesday.

The previous chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer had made it clear the day before after an exploratory meeting with Kickl that he did not want to serve as a "stirrup holder" for a future chancellor Kickl - despite the victory of the right in the parliamentary elections. The FPÖ leader is radical and does not differentiate himself from right-wing extremists, the Chancellor argued.

Kickl hopes for a rethink among the conservatives

Nehammer held an initial exploratory meeting with the leader of the Social Democratic SPÖ, Andreas Babler. Neither politician made any comments afterwards. It is currently considered likely that the ÖVP, SPÖ and the liberal Neos will begin negotiations on a traffic light coalition. However, these three parties are far less close on migration and economic issues than the ÖVP and FPÖ.

Kickl hopes that representatives of business, industry and farmers will put pressure on Nehammer and ensure that both parties negotiate a center-right coalition after all. "Perhaps this tense situation can be resolved," he said.

