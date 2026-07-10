In light of the severe heat wave, the French government has implemented an unprecedented emergency heat plan.

The plan, which “did not exist in the past,” calls for, among other things, the establishment of cooling centers for vulnerable people, as government spokesperson Maud Bregeon announced on TF1. This includes primarily older adults, but also people experiencing homelessness, for example. The office of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed the launch of the measure.

According to Bregeon, the plan applies to departments under the highest heat warning level. Currently, according to the French weather service Météo France, this affects nine departments in western France. On Saturday, the affected area will expand, and a red alert will then also be in effect for the greater Paris area. Temperatures approaching the 40-degree mark are expected.

People could stay at the air-conditioned centers for a few hours or even spend the night there, Julien Marion, director of France's Civil Protection Agency, told BFMTV.

This is already the third extreme heat wave to hit Germany's neighboring country in two months. According to Météo France, it is expected to last until at least the middle of next week.