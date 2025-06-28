In France, smoking will be banned in public areas such as beaches, parks and gardens, around schools, bus stops and sports facilities from July 1. Symbolbild: AFP

The smoking ban on beaches comes into force in France just before the start of the summer vacations. From Sunday onwards, smoking will no longer be permitted on public beaches.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A smoking ban on beaches will come into force in France from July 1.

Smoking will also be banned in public areas such as parks and gardens, around schools, bus stops and sports facilities.

Violators face a fine of 135 euros (around 126 francs). Show more

Other places are also affected by the extended smoking ban, such as parks, around schools, educational establishments and accommodation for minors. Violators face a fine of 135 euros (around 126 francs).

The decree on the smoking ban was published in the official government gazette on Saturday. It deliberately targets places where young people spend time. The government emphasizes that 90 percent of smokers started smoking before they turned 18.

"People will just keep smoking on the beach"

In Marseille, the largest city in France with a beach in the urban area, the ban is viewed with skepticism. All the more so as a local ban on smoking on the beach has been in place there since 2021, but has been little observed. Fags on the beach are still widespread: The Clean my Calanques association, which regularly invites people to pick up litter, counted more than 2,000 cigarette butts on the beaches of Marseille during its most recent campaign.

"We're certainly not the model students here when it comes to observing the law," says Céline Albinet, co-founder of the organization. "But how are the police going to hand out tickets if they don't have enough people anyway?" she added.

"They really do everything they can to annoy people," complains pensioner Simone Torrente on Catalans beach. "Of course you shouldn't just throw the butts away like that, there are children here. But people will just carry on smoking on the beach," she says.

Marseille's environmental officer, Christine Juste, is confident that the new law will make a difference. "Now it's no longer a municipal ordinance, but a law," she said. It is also no longer the municipal police but the national police who monitor compliance.

Tobacco causes 75,000 deaths a year

Health Minister Catherine Vautrin is resolute: "Where there are children, tobacco must disappear," she said in a recent interview. The freedom to smoke ends "where children's right to healthy air begins". However, her deputy minister Yannick Neuder sparked criticism at the beginning of the year when he declared that he had no opinion on a possible smoking ban in street cafés and that "the French should be left alone".

According to experts, tobacco consumption is responsible for 75,000 deaths in France every year and costs 156 billion euros annually. Passive smoking is also dangerous and causes up to 5,000 deaths a year.

E-cigarettes remain permitted

Smoking was already banned in many places in France, including in the workplace, on public transport and in playgrounds. Smoking in private cars when children are passengers can be fined up to 750 euros (around 702 francs). According to a survey, 62 percent of respondents welcome the new extension of the smoking ban.

However, the new regulation does not include the consumption of e-cigarettes in the aforementioned places or smoking on the terraces of restaurants and cafés. However, the government wants to reduce the permitted nicotine content in e-cigarettes and the choice of flavors in the future.

In February, France became the second EU country after Belgium to ban disposable e-cigarettes, which attract young people in particular with their sweet flavors, aggressive advertising and relatively low prices.