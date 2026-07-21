France is the first EU country to introduce a social media ban for children and adolescents under the age of 15. The Paris Parliament passed a law to that effect—which is set to take effect after the summer break—by a large majority. The legislation implements a policy championed by President Emmanuel Macron.

A young woman is lying on the couch with her cell phone, looking at the screen.

“I had advocated for this, and now it’s been decided: Starting with the new school year, social media will be banned for children under 15,” Macron said in response to the parliamentary decision.

Parliament in Paris had long debated the ban and its details, and the European Commission had also objected to the Paris plans. An amended bill was passed by both chambers of Parliament this afternoon, just before the parliamentary summer recess. The specifics of how the ban will actually be implemented and enforced in practice still need to be clarified.

EU Seeks to Prevent Legal Uncertainty

This was also the focus of criticism from Brussels. A spokesperson for the European Commission had stated that it was necessary to prevent fragmentation into national systems, which could lead to legal uncertainty or weaken law enforcement.

Several member states, including Spain, Greece, and Austria, want to enact legislation banning minors under a certain age from using social media. Federal Minister for Family Affairs Karin Prien (CDU) also announced her intention to introduce such a ban in Germany.

For individual member states, however, this is not easily achievable. After all, anyone who wants to enforce digital age restrictions technically has little choice but to involve the major online platforms. However, establishing and enforcing these rules falls solely within the jurisdiction of the European Commission.

Implementation isn't that easy

France, Germany, and other member states should therefore not be allowed to impose any additional obligations on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and similar platforms. That would have to be decided at the EU level. Whether—and up to what age—social media should be banned for minors, however, could remain within the jurisdiction of individual nations—after all, member states are free to set rules for their own citizens.