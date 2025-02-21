This weekend, France wants to make the world's biggest fondue and break the Swiss record. KEYSTONE

This weekend, France wants to make the world's biggest fondue - and break the existing Swiss record. More than 5000 people will take part in the competition.

Barman Nicolas

No time? blue News summarizes for you The French cheese dairy Juraflore is challenging Switzerland with a huge fondue event.

They want to make the biggest fondue in the world and break the Swiss record.

The event with 5039 seats was quickly sold out, with many Swiss people in particular signing up. Show more

For years, Switzerland has claimed to be the home of fondue. No one has ever questioned this. But that could now change.

Because the French Jura region now wants to prove the opposite. Tomorrow, Saturday, they will be preparing a huge fondue that is set to beat Switzerland's previous record. Switzerland is the current world champion.

The competition is being organized by Juraflore, a cheese dairy from France. According to "actu.fr", the 5039 places for the fondue event were booked up in a flash. Surprisingly, a large proportion of the guests come from Switzerland.

Competition also continues for raclette

The Juraflore fondue mixes three cheeses of different ages and is served with wine from the Jura. The moitié-moitié, on the other hand, consists of half Fribourg Vacherin and half Gruyère.

A huge caquelon was purchased to serve this fondue. 35 tents are set up, including tables, benches and several bars. There will also be a concert.

Although France is trying to take the lead in fondue, Switzerland is not giving up so easily: The competition over who can eat more melted cheese continues with raclette.

In March 2024, the French town of Saint-Étienne set a new record: 2236 people ate a total of 620 kilograms of raclette cheese. On April 5, Switzerland wants to break the record again and is planning an even bigger raclette event in Martigny. Over 4000 people are expected to take part.