The perpetrators used a lifting platform, scooters and radio equipment: The spectacular Louvre heist sounds like a movie - but the loot is real and priceless. Who was behind the heist?

The thieves escaped with eight precious pieces of jewelry belonging to former queens and empresses - including tiaras, necklaces, earrings and brooches studded with precious stones.

According to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau, a search is underway for a "commando" of four people who arrived masked for the spectacular theft and then fled "on powerful scooters".

The fact that the burglars were able to get into the Louvre so easily has left people shaking their heads in amazement. Show more

After the spectacular museum burglary at the world-famous Louvre in Paris, the nationwide manhunt for the perpetrators is in full swing. Until the early hours of this morning, investigators had been unable to apprehend the gang of thieves and their haul of priceless historical jewels. Government politicians reacted with deep indignation to the robbery of the Louvre - the cultural soul of France, so to speak - and announced that they would use any means necessary to bring the burglars to justice.

President Emmanuel Macron branded the crime an attack on French culture as a whole. "The theft from the Louvre is an attack on a cultural asset that we value because it is part of our history," said the head of state. "We will recover the works and bring the perpetrators to justice. Under the leadership of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office, everything is being done everywhere to achieve this."

The thieves escaped with eight precious pieces of jewelry belonging to former queens and empresses - including gem-studded tiaras, necklaces, earrings and brooches. The crown of Empress Eugénie (1826-1920), adorned with emeralds and hundreds of diamonds, was also among the loot, but was later found damaged near the Louvre - apparently the perpetrators had lost it during their escape.

In a joint statement, the French Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Culture said that the jewelry had "an inestimable cultural and historical value" over and above its market value.

Manhunt for criminal scooter quartet

According to Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau, a search is underway for a "commando" of four people who arrived masked for the spectacular theft and then fled "on powerful scooters". It is possible that the perpetrators were merely henchmen, i.e. rather small fish, behind whom a criminal organization was acting as the principal. In their search, the investigators can also rely on video surveillance images of the museum, which is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Paris.

A police officer after the robbery at the Louvre. (October 19, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said the theft had obviously been committed by a "very experienced team". However, he was "confident that the perpetrators and the stolen items will be found very quickly".

At least the perpetrators left behind gloves, tools and a radio at the scene of the crime during their coup, which lasted around seven minutes in total. They also lost a high-visibility vest not far from the museum. Evidence like this could provide the investigators with clues about the burglars and those behind the crime.

Using a lifting platform to reach the museum balcony

For their brazen raid in broad daylight on Sunday morning, the perpetrators had parked a truck equipped with a lifting platform on the side of the museum facing the Seine on the sidewalk and set up warning cones on the street. While two of the perpetrators waited on scooters on the street, the other two used the lifting platform to reach a balcony on the second floor of the museum. There they destroyed a window with a grinder to gain direct access to the exhibition room in the Galerie d'Apollon, where they went on the prowl.

Inside the magnificent building, they threatened the museum staff and broke open two display cases, according to the public prosecutor. The thieves then left the Louvre again and escaped with their loot.

Shaking their heads at the lack of security

The fact that the burglars were able to get into the Louvre so easily has caused head-shaking and astonishment. The Ministry of Culture responded to the criticism with a statement: "The alarm systems on the outside window of the Apollon Gallery and on the two display cases concerned were triggered," the authorities clarified. In addition, "at the time of the particularly rapid and brutal break-in", five museum employees had intervened immediately.

"Thanks to the professionalism and quick reaction of the Louvre staff, the perpetrators were able to flee, leaving behind their equipment and one of the stolen objects, the Empress Eugénie's crown, the condition of which is currently being investigated," the ministry said.

Has the gold already been melted down?

Macron emphasized that the project to modernize the Louvre, which was unveiled in January, also provides for a strengthening of security measures. "It will ensure the preservation and protection of what constitutes our memory and our culture," said the president. For the time being, however, part of this cultural heritage has been lost.

The big question now is whether the jewelry may have been melted down shortly after the break-in in order to resell the gold. And the precious stones? "The risk is that some diamonds could have been sold on the market, which would make it very difficult to reconstruct the jewelry," a person familiar with the investigation told the newspaper "Le Parisien".