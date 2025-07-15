Faced with the "curse" of over-indebtedness, the country is facing a "moment of truth", said French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Archivbild: sda

The high debt burden is forcing France to introduce austerity measures. Prime Minister Bayrou has ideas for capping spending. But the budget plan could cost him his head.

French Prime Minister François Bayrou has presented the main features of the national budget for 2026 and prepared the country for significant cuts.

In the coming year, France will save 43.8 billion euros in order to reduce the national deficit to below 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Bayrou told journalists in Paris on Tuesday.

To this end, two public holidays are to be canceled and public authorities merged.

In addition, public spending, including pension payments and social benefits, are to be frozen. Show more

In order to reduce the high national debt, French Prime Minister François Bayrou wants to cancel two public holidays, reduce the number of civil servants and merge public authorities. In addition, public spending, including pension payments and social benefits, will be frozen next year at the level of 2025, Bayrou announced in Paris. Only the defense budget is to be increased by billions.

The healthcare system is also to become more efficient and therefore more cost-effective, and action is to be taken against employees taking unjustified sick leave. All measures together should enable savings of 43.8 billion for the 2026 budget, said the prime minister.

France's prime minister warns of sovereign debt crisis

France must slow down the growth of its public debt burden and increase its productivity, otherwise there is a risk of a sovereign debt crisis like in Greece. France is on the brink and is in danger of being crushed by its debt burden, said Bayrou in the presentation of his outline for the 2026 budget, entitled "The moment of truth", which has been expected for weeks.

Public debt has risen to 114 percent of gross domestic product, said the prime minister. This makes France one of the worst performers in the eurozone. The budget deficit is to be reduced from an expected 5.4 percent in the current year to 4.6 percent in 2026 and then to 2.8 percent in stages by 2029, bringing it back below the European limit of three percent.

Government may fall in dispute over austerity budget

His center-right government is taking a great risk with the austerity measures presented, as it does not have its own majority and is at the mercy of the opposition, said Bayrou. However, the government must free the country from the predicament of debt.

In view of the unclear balance of power in parliament, it is considered likely that the government could fall in the fall in a dispute over the budget.

At the beginning of July, Bayrou survived a vote of no confidence proposed by the Socialists because the left-wing camp, but not Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (RN), backed the vote. During the budget discussions, however, the right could also join in a vote of no confidence and bring down the government. The right-wingers promptly made it clear that they would not accept the removal of two public holidays under any circumstances. Bayrou had mentioned Easter Monday and May 8, which commemorates the end of the Second World War and the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany.