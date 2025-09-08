France's prime minister loses vote of confidence. Bild: dpa

French Prime Minister François Bayrou's minority government has failed. The center-right cabinet lost a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, Bayrou must now submit the government's resignation to head of state Emmanuel Macron.

DPA dpa

French Prime Minister François Bayrou has lost the vote of confidence in parliament.

Only 194 MPs expressed their confidence in the head of government, with 364 voting against, as the National Assembly announced on Monday.

Bayrou intends to submit the resignation of his government on Tuesday. Show more

Bayrou had linked the vote to a commitment to austerity. France is heavily in debt and must get its finances under control. Bayrou envisages cuts amounting to almost 44 billion euros for the coming year. To this end, he had also spoken out in favor of abolishing two public holidays. The announcement met with widespread rejection among the population.

In a speech to MPs, Bayrou had previously made another urgent plea for support for his planned austerity budget. He warned that the rising budget deficit and debt were jeopardizing the country's future. He criticized the opposition MPs who, despite their opposing political views, were plotting against his minority government and seeking to topple it.

Standstill and political paralysis

"You can topple the government, but you cannot change reality," said Bayrou in his speech. "The reality remains immovable. Spending will continue to rise and the already unbearable debt burden will continue to increase and become ever more costly."

The failure of Bayrou and his short-lived minority government means renewed uncertainty for France and the risk of a protracted stalemate in parliament. At the same time, France has to deal with pressing issues, including budget shortfalls and the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as relations with the US under President Donald Trump.