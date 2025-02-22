France's interior minister reproaches Algeria

A man attacks other people at a market in eastern France - presumably with a knife. One person dies, others are injured.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man attacked several police officers at a market in Alsace, fatally injuring a passer-by.

The suspected perpetrator has been arrested and is in police custody.

The anti-terrorism public prosecutor's office has taken over the investigation.

Following the attack in Mulhouse, Alsace, which left one dead and several injured, the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has taken over the investigation. This was announced by the authority. French President Emmanuel Macron assumes an Islamist motive.

The perpetrator attacked several police officers with a knife while shouting "Allahu Akbar" (meaning "God is greatest" in Arabic). A passer-by who intervened was also attacked by the man. He died. Three police officers were injured in the attack in the town near the border with Baden-Württemberg in the afternoon.

The anti-terrorism public prosecutor's office is now investigating for homicide and attempted homicide with reference to terrorism. The suspected perpetrator has been arrested and is in police custody. The police and public prosecutor's office did not initially provide any further information about him. The French news agency AFP reported, with reference to a public prosecutor, that the man was listed on a terrorism prevention register.

Macron: "no doubt about an Islamist terrorist act"

Head of state Macron said in a video statement: "In view of the terrorist's statement, there is no doubt that this was an Islamist terrorist act." He expressed his condolences to the victim's family. At the same time, Macron said that he and the government were determined to continue working towards eradicating terrorism in France.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau planned to travel to Mulhouse in the evening. Personnel from the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office are also expected on site.

Mayor Michèle Lutz wrote on Facebook: "The horror has gripped our city." She expressed her condolences to the victims and their families.

France's interior minister reproaches Algeria

Following the deadly attack in Mulhouse (Alsace), France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has made accusations against Algeria. The suspected perpetrator of Algerian origin should have left France, but the country did not take him back, the minister said on TF1. His people had contacted the Algerian consulate ten times - always without success.

Retailleau warned that it was now time to change gear and tackle issues such as visas or visa-free entry for people from Algeria. So far, they had been too nice, now they had to move to a balance of power. Tensions between the former colonial power France and Algeria have been increasing considerably for several months now.

At the same time, Interior Minister Retailleau announced his intention to examine changes to the law. The alleged perpetrator had been convicted of glorifying terrorism and had psychological problems. He was in France irregularly - but at liberty. "Islamist terrorism has struck", said Retailleau. "And I would add that, once again, migration disorder is the cause of this act of terrorism."

Retailleau spoke out in favor of detaining convicted and "very dangerous" people who could not be removed from the country.