Wild rabbits with tentacle-like growths are increasingly being spotted in the USA. The deformations are caused by a viral infection that is highly contagious.

Wild rabbits with horn-like growths are causing a stir in the US state of Colorado. For some observers, the animals apparently look as if they could fit well into a horror movie - when photos of the unusual-looking rabbits go viral on the internet, they are given unflattering nicknames such as "Frankenstein bunnies", "demon rabbits" and "zombie rabbits".

However, according to one expert, cottontail rabbits only suffer from a relatively common and harmless virus. The Shope papillomavirus (SPV) can cause wart-like growths to form on the face.

The rabbits are infected by the cottontail papilloma virus (CRPV), also known as Shope papilloma virus, which causes tumors to grow on or near the animal's head.



The virus spreads mainly via mosquitoes and ticks, which bite an infected animal and pass on the DNA-altering… pic.twitter.com/XMMqdoIPxB — Data (@XPostComment) August 12, 2025

The rabbits have been spotted in the town of Fort Collins, about 105 kilometers north of Denver. A spokeswoman for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department, Kara Van Hoose, told the AP news agency that callers had contacted the department about the rabbits.

But it is not unusual to see infected rabbits, especially in summer. Fleas and ticks, which spread the virus, are most active at this time of year, said Van Hoose.

Transmission of the virus to humans or other animal species is not possible. The growths pose no danger to the affected rabbits if they do not develop on the eye or mouth and affect the animals when eating. The rabbits' immune system can fight the virus, which could cause the growths to disappear again, said Van Hoose.