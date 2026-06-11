The British apparel group Frasers wants to acquire Hugo Boss in its entirety. Frasers already holds more than a quarter of the German luxury brand. The purchase price for the remaining shares is around 2 billion euros.

Major shareholder Frasers wants to acquire Hugo Boss in its entirety for 2 billion euros. (File photo)

Since Hugo Boss is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Frasers intends to submit “a voluntary public tender offer in accordance with German law” for these shares, as the British group explained in a statement released on Wednesday after the market closed.

“Hugo Boss is an important brand partner for Frasers and one of the five leading brands within the group,” the British company added. Specifically, it is offering shareholders 38 euros per share for the outstanding shares, amounting to a total of approximately 1.978 billion euros.

Frasers, which presents itself as a “long-term investor” in the German company, spoke “positively” about the company’s management and praised its “strategy for sustainable growth and strengthening brand value.”

Frasers expects the transaction to “be completed in the second half of 2026.” The British group owns, among other brands, the Sports Direct chain.