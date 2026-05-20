The airline in question is GP Aviation. GP Aviation

German authorities are investigating an airline manager for allegedly failing to pay millions in air traffic taxes. The airline describes itself as a Swiss airline.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss-Italian manager was arrested in Bulgaria on April 15 and extradited to Germany.

He is alleged to have failed to pay millions in air traffic taxes.

According to Bulgarian media and sources from "aero telegraph", he is the founder of GP Aviation.

GP Aviation is based in Sofia, has a strong operational focus on Pristina and mainly serves diaspora routes to Germany and Switzerland. Show more

On April 15, a manager of the Bulgarian airline GP Aviation was arrested at the Gyueshevo border crossing. He wanted to enter Bulgaria from North Macedonia, but was stopped by the police there.

The reason: the German authorities had been looking for him since January with an international arrest warrant. He is accused of not having properly paid air traffic taxes amounting to at least nine million euros.

The arrested man is a Swiss-Italian citizen. Bulgaria has now extradited him to Germany, as reported by several Bulgarian media outlets. A court approved the immediate transfer. According to these reports, the man voluntarily agreed to be extradited.

Offenses in 50 cases

Several sources confirmed to "aerotelegraph" that this is the founder of GP Aviation. The airline itself has not yet responded to a request for comment. It therefore remains unclear how the company assesses the allegations and what role the accused played during the period in question.

According to court documents reported by Bulgarian media, the case involves alleged criminal offenses in 50 cases. The period ranges from January 2021 to February 2025. The German authorities accuse the man of not having correctly paid duties in connection with the air traffic tax. The accused is presumed innocent.

The billing of air traffic tax is regulated differently depending on the country. In some cases, it is handled automatically via booking systems or handling agents, while in others airlines have to take action themselves and be registered for tax purposes. In Germany, the latter applies. It is currently not known how the alleged defaults claimed by the German authorities at GP Aviation came about.

Describes itself as a Swiss-managed company

GP Aviation is a Bulgarian airline based in Sofia. However, Pristina plays a central role in its operational business. From there, the airline primarily connects destinations in Germany, Switzerland and other European countries. The service is aimed in particular at the Kosovar-Albanian diaspora.

The company describes itself as a Swiss-managed company. Accordingly, many functions are based in Zurich. The fleet consists of three Boeing 737-400s and GP Aviation also operates several wet-lease jets.

Video from the department