The Zurich cantonal police have issued a warning about fraudulent e-mails that are currently circulating. Unknown persons are pretending to be the police and trying to obtain personal data.

"E-mails are currently circulating that purport to come from the Zurich Cantonal Police," writes the Zurich Cantonal Police. They claim that an official document has been delivered as part of an official procedure. "However, these messages do not originate from the Zurich cantonal police, but are part of an attempted scam," the statement reads.

Unknown persons are attempting to obtain personal data by sending fake emails in the name of the Zurich cantonal police. The messages claim to contain an official document. Recipients are supposed to enter their data in order to be able to view this document. "This is a phishing attempt," warns the Zurich Cantonal Police.