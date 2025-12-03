Victims are initially asked to enter seemingly harmless data on a fake website before being asked for credit card details at the end. Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn

Fraudsters are currently sending e-mails in the name of Serafe AG. The pretext: a residence check. But they actually want to obtain AHV numbers and types of credit. How to protect yourself

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fake e-mails in the name of Serafe AG ask you to verify your place of residence.

This is how the fraudsters try to obtain personal data such as AHV number, moving date and credit card information.

The Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) warns against this phishing campaign. Show more

An email asking you to verify your place of residence is currently causing uncertainty. The sender is allegedly Serafe AG, the collection agency for radio and television fees. But beware, the letter is fake. As the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (Basc) writes in a press release, a widespread phishing campaign is currently underway.

Under the pretext of having to verify the "current residential situation", cyber criminals are trying to obtain a comprehensive set of personal data. From name, date of birth and AHV number to credit card information.

According to the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), the name Serafe was not chosen at random. Since all households in this country pay fees to the collection agency, such an email looks credible to almost all recipients.

Screenshot of a fraudulent email Bundesamt für Cybersicherheit

The step-by-step structure of the scam is particularly striking. Victims are initially asked to enter seemingly harmless data on a fake website before being asked for credit card information at the end. According to the NCSC, the aim of this multi-stage approach is to collect as many identity details as possible.

The information requested also includes the date of any relocation. This information could be used for a follow-up attack, the press release continues. For example, under the false pretext of postal or banking services around the time of the move. Perpetrators try to target stressed or inattentive people at a sensitive time.

How to protect yourself

Serafe AG will never ask you by e-mail to verify your living situation, disclose your AHV number or enter credit card details. Serafe receives all the necessary data exclusively and automatically from the residents' registration office in your municipality. You therefore never have to report your move to Serafe separately.

Never enter sensitive data on a website that has reached you via a link in an e-mail. Serafe's official payment methods are eBill, direct debit or payment slip. Move the mouse over the link (without clicking) to see the real destination address in the preview. Report the suspicious mail to BACS.

If you have already entered the data

Contact your bank immediately and have the card blocked. Check all transactions. File a report with the cantonal police; this is essential in the event of identity fraud and can often be done online.

You can search for police stations in your area on the Suisse ePolice website. Be prepared for follow-up attacks (phone calls or emails) that could use your stolen data (AHV number, moving date).