Patrick Scherz actually just wanted to quickly buy a vignette for his trip to the ESC in Vienna. Instead, he lost 800 francs to fraudsters within seconds. Two weeks later, the same criminals apparently tried to get his money again.

In Austria, you need a vignette if you want to drive on the highway. This proved to be a Swiss man's undoing.

Beware of this vignette trap Fraudsters swindle 800 francs from the Swiss - followed shortly afterwards by the next shock

No time? blue News summarizes for you On his way to the ESC final, a Swiss man fell victim to a fake vignette site. Instead of around 13 euros, 800 francs were debited from his account.

He immediately blocked his cards and informed his bank and insurance company. Thanks to cyber insurance, he was reimbursed for the loss.

Two weeks later, the fraudsters tried again to obtain his bank details.

It should have been a relaxed trip to the ESC in Vienna. Instead, Patrick Scherz's first few hours on the way to Vienna turned out to be pure stress. The reason: he fell for a scam.

The 27-year-old tells blue News about his mishap.

800 francs suddenly gone

"We traveled to Austria via Munich on the Thursday before the ESC final." The group only realized before the border that you need a vignette for the freeways in Austria. "So I got out my cell phone and quickly googled for the vignette, which you can also buy online," says Scherz.

Scherz clicked on the first result. "The site looked reputable. Just as you would expect from the vignette sites." So Scherz didn't hesitate for long and bought one for the car in which the group was sitting. But that's when the scam happened.

"I registered and entered my details. When I confirmed the purchase, 800 francs were immediately deducted from my account," Scherz explains to blue News. A vignette for 10 days was supposed to cost just around 13 euros. He noticed this via a push notification in his banking app.

This is what the fake page looked like. It is now said to no longer be active. zvg

Insurance covers the costs

Scherz reacted quickly when he noticed that he had been debited a higher amount. "I blocked all my cards via my banking app." He called his bank from the car and informed them. "I was lucky because I reacted quickly and no more money was deducted," he says.

His bank also reacted quickly and sent him new card numbers straight away. So Scherz didn't have to walk around without a means of payment over the weekend.

Scherz also informed his insurance company. "I called and checked whether I had cyber insurance. And I actually did." The insurance company took over the case and paid Scherz the claim a few days later.

A double attempt at fraud

You might think that was the end of the story. But two weeks later, it turned out that the fraudsters were becoming more and more perfidious. "I received a call from a Swiss number. 076 was the beginning, and I picked up," explains Scherz.

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A female voice with broken German answered at the other end. Scherz says: "The woman told me she was from my insurance company and wanted to make me aware that I had fallen for a scam. Then she wanted my bank details so she could transfer the money back to me." That's when he knew it was the fraudsters from the fake vignette site.

Scherz says: "I then had a few more minutes of fun and played along with the game. At some point she realized that I knew the call was a scam." The woman on the other end got angry and ended the call. Scherz immediately reported the number to the Bern police.

Over 7500 cyber crimes

When asked by blue News, a media spokesperson for the Bern cantonal police said: "A total of 7593 crimes in the area of cyber-economic crime were registered last year. This represents a decrease of one percent compared to the previous year."

You should act correctly in such cases. If you receive a call, proceed as follows: "If you receive a suspicious call, end the call immediately - especially if the caller exerts pressure. Report suspicious calls to the police immediately via the emergency numbers 117 or 112," says the spokesperson.

What to do in the event of online fraud

And what should you do in the event of online fraud? The spokesperson: "The quickest way to report suspicious websites (such as phishing or scam sites) is directly via the official reporting platforms of the Federal Office for Cyber Security (BACS)." If you have already been victimized, you should file a report with the police.

Sometimes it is already too late and you only realize afterwards that you have fallen for a scam. The Kapo media spokesperson says: "If you have already entered your card details, inform your bank immediately and have the card blocked. As a security measure, regularly check your bank statements for suspicious transactions and report any anomalies to your bank immediately."

The following tips were provided by the Bern Cantonal Police at the request of blue News:

You should follow these tips for phishing Login details never have to be entered in order to receive money.

Only ever use the access you know to log in to your bank and never use a link or QR code that you receive.

If possible, arrange "payment on collection" on classified ad platforms Never pay in advance for the transportation of goods you want to sell.

If someone wants to pay you money via Twint, note in your Twint app that they are not confirming a money request.

Only ever scan a Twint QR code for payment with your Twint app and not with the camera app on your cell phone.

Do not forward a QR code or numeric code that you have received from Twint or your bank to anyone else.

Protect yourself from scam calls with these tips Be suspicious if you try to get strangers to withdraw cash, make payments and hand over or deposit money or valuables.

End such a phone call, hang up and report the suspicious call to the police.

Do not give out any personal details, passwords or information about your financial situation over the phone.

Talk to older people around you about this and pass on the warning.

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