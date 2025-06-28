Instead of cremating the deceased, the mortician stored the bodies in a building. Symbolbild: Felix Kästle/dpa

Instead of the ashes of the deceased, the man handed his customers ready-mixed concrete and lived a life of luxury. The bodies decomposed in a dilapidated building - until the infernal stench gave the man away.

He left almost 190 bodies to rot in a dilapidated building - now a funeral director in the US state of Colorado has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Judge Nina Wang's sentence for fraud on Friday (local time) went far beyond the 15 years demanded by the prosecution. "This is no ordinary fraud case," she said. The circumstances and the extent of the crimes, as well as the emotional damage to the families, justified the maximum sentence.

Corona aid scammed

The businessman and his wife were accused of not cremating the bodies but storing them in the building since 2019. Instead of the ashes of the deceased, they allegedly handed over dry concrete to the bereaved and collected their money. They are also alleged to have scammed almost 900,000 dollars (around 720,000 euros) in coronavirus aid from the US government. The couple used the money to finance luxury cars, vacations, cryptocurrency and cosmetic treatments.

The fraud came to light when neighbors complained about a stench coming from a building in the small town of Penrose, southwest of Colorado Springs, in 2023. Authorities found bodies stacked on top of each other, some of which were crawling with insects. Some of the remains were so decomposed that they could no longer be identified. The building was so toxic that responders had to wear protective suits and could only stay inside for short periods of time.

Abuse of corpses in 190 cases

The entrepreneur pleaded guilty to fraud before a federal court and also admitted to around 190 cases of corpse abuse in a further trial before a Colorado state court. The verdict is due in August. The trial against his wife is due to begin in September.

Before the sentence was announced, relatives of the deceased reported nightmares and depression. One man, who had traveled almost 5,000 kilometers to testify, said that he lay awake at night wondering whether his mother had been piled up naked and like a piece of wood among other corpses. A boy, whose head barely reached over the lectern of the witness stand, told the judge about his grandmother, who had lain in the gruesome building for four years. He had become depressed because of this and had undergone therapy.