You can now pay in installments at Digitec Galaxus. Picture: sda

At Digitec Galaxus, you can now pay for products in installments. However, what is sold as a practical additional payment option can quickly become dangerous. Experts explain who needs to be particularly careful.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Digitec Galaxus is now offering installment payments to "make shopping more flexible and attract more customers".

Experts warn against debt risks, as several small installments can quickly become a financial burden and encourage impulse buying.

The company relies on credit checks and transparency. Experts advise that installment purchases should only be used consciously and with restraint. Show more

A new sofa, a new TV or perhaps a projector for the bedroom? Much of what Digitec Galaxus has on offer is something you would like to have. It's tempting to order something without paying immediately.

What other companies have been introducing for some time is now also available at Digitec Galaxus: payment by installments. The company wants to offer customers a "more flexible way of shopping".

But how much does this really benefit customers? Isn't the debt trap too big? blue News asks.

"We hope that more people will shop"

Digitec Galaxus media spokesperson Manuel Wenk says: "With installment payments, we are offering our customers another flexible payment option - and of course we also hope that this will encourage even more people to shop with us."

Does Digitec Galaxus earn even more money by adding additional interest or fees to the purchase price? The spokesperson reassures us: "Payment by installments is free for our customers: there is no interest, processing fees or other costs."

Digitec does not want to say how well the new option is being used: "For competitive reasons, we don't give exact figures." Just this much: it is a low single-digit percentage of orders that are paid for in installments.

Debt advisor advises against it

So much for the advantages. Paying in installments is notoriously risky. When asked by blue News, Lorenz Bertsch, debt advisor at Caritas, says: "Young people in particular run the risk of falling into the trap of paying in installments." A big problem is accumulation, i.e. when you order several things in installments and then suddenly have to pay off hundreds of francs a month.

Changes in life circumstances are another danger. "If I buy an expensive product in installments and then change jobs or suffer a stroke of fate, for example, I may earn less. This leaves me with less money to pay in installments," says Bertsch. There is a threat of reminders and debt collection.

Bertsch notes that certain sections of the population have no other choice: "A family with three children and a salary of 3,700 francs a month doesn't always have the luxury of buying a sofa outright." He has already seen customers who had to pay off a sofa for 200 francs a month because they would otherwise have no money left for food. "In such cases, paying in installments can make sense." However, this must be carefully calculated and paid in small amounts.

Marketing expert Felix Murbach estimates. Felix Murbach Marketing

If someone does accumulate debts, they shouldn't hesitate for long. Bertsch: "We often have the problem that people knock on our door too late." He therefore recommends: the sooner, the better. Because the earlier you act, the less additional costs can be incurred. Another tip: "I always recommend paying all fixed costs, including taxes for example, by standing order each month." Budgeting is also important. And Bertsch has an important principle: "If I can't afford it now, I won't buy it - not even in installments."

Shopping is easier, but trickier

Marketing expert Felix Murbach follows the same principle. Although the model is not new, he sees increasing dangers. When asked by blue News, he says: "Paying in installments is becoming easier, faster and therefore trickier digitally."

This is attractive for companies: "The barrier to entry is falling, the shopping basket is increasing. It feels convenient for consumers - one click, the product is there immediately, payment is made later in small amounts," says Murbach. This is precisely the strength of this model. The danger is that "you don't realize how much you're spending in total."

Murbach continues: "Consumers can quickly lose track. Many small installments seem harmless, but together they quickly become a noticeable burden." At the same time, the inhibition threshold decreases: "Impulse purchases - i.e. things that you don't really need - are on the rise," explains the expert. This is precisely where he sees the greatest danger: "That it develops into a habit and you start to regularly live beyond your means."

Can I afford it?

Consumers' purchasing behavior is changing dramatically. Murbach says: "People used to ask themselves, 'Can I afford this? Today, it's often just a question of 'Can I afford the monthly payment? That sounds similar, but it's a big difference. "As a result, decisions are made more quickly, more purchases are made and even more expensive products suddenly seem feasible," says Murbach. The payment method therefore directly influences how people make decisions - often less consciously and much more spontaneously.

The expert advises caution: "Installment payments can make sense - for example, for larger, planned purchases. But they are tricky for spontaneous purchases." That's why his advice is to pay directly if possible.

Digitec Galaxus wants to protect customers

Digitec Galaxus seems to be aware of the dangers. Media spokesperson Wenk explains: "Only those who pass the credit check can buy from us in installments or on account." Creditworthiness is checked using the data already available from Digitec Galaxus. The maximum invoice amount is also based on this check. "We have no interest in our customers becoming overindebted, as unpaid invoices also mean financial losses for us," it continues.

The hurdle in the credit check therefore increases with every invoice that is not paid on time. Digitec Galaxus attaches great importance to transparency in the customer account, so that customers always have a quick and easy overview of their installment plan.

"Customers can also specify in their customer account whether or not they want the 'invoice' or 'installment payment' options to be displayed at checkout," says Wenk. This prevents them from being tempted to postpone payment until later when making a purchase.

And: Digitec Galaxus now offers additional protection. "We recently launched a spending overview in which customers can set their own spending limits," says Wenk.