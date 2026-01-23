Swiss farmers will be able to import corn for animal feed duty-free starting in mid-August. With this new measure, the federal government aims to support the agricultural sector, which has been hit hard by the ongoing drought.

Due to the drought, silage corn is becoming scarce in Switzerland. Farms that use corn as animal feed will be able to import it duty-free from abroad starting in mid-August. (File photo)

The import concessions for so-called silage corn were granted due to the severe drought in various regions of Switzerland over the past few weeks, the Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (WBF) stated in a press release on Friday. High temperatures and low precipitation levels have led to lower forage yields.

Accordingly, corn for animal feed—whether fresh or ensiled—with a dry matter content of up to sixty percent may be temporarily imported into Switzerland free of charge from August 15 through October 31, as announced by the federal government. This will enable livestock farms to build up adequate reserves for winter feeding.

As of the beginning of August, tariffs on hay imports had already been lifted. In addition, farms will receive their full direct payments—even if they do not fully meet the requirements. Finally, farms facing liquidity problems due to the drought can apply for interest-free operating loans to tide them over.

The Swiss Farmers’ Union (SBV) had called for these measures. Its president, Markus Ritter, had praised the Federal Council earlier this week, saying it had “made the right decision.” Feed prices have risen dramatically—even abroad. Due to the drought, the problem at the moment is more one of availability—and not just in Switzerland.