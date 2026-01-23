Swiss farmers will be able to import corn for animal feed duty-free starting in mid-August. With this new measure, the federal government aims to support the agricultural sector, which has been hit hard by the ongoing drought.

Due to the drought, silage corn is becoming scarce in Switzerland. Farms that use corn as animal feed will be able to import it duty-free from abroad starting in mid-August. (File photo)

The import concessions for so-called silage corn were granted due to the severe drought in various regions of Switzerland over the past few weeks, the Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (WBF) stated in a press release on Friday. The high temperatures and low rainfall have led to lower forage yields.

Accordingly, corn for animal feed—whether fresh or ensiled—with a dry matter content of up to 60 percent may be temporarily imported into Switzerland free of charge from August 15 through October 31, as announced by the federal government. This will enable livestock farms to build up adequate reserves for winter feeding.

As of the beginning of August, tariffs on hay imports had already been lifted. In addition, farms will receive their full direct payments—even if they do not fully meet the requirements. Finally, farms facing liquidity problems due to the drought can apply for interest-free operating loans to tide them over.

The Swiss Farmers’ Union (SBV) had requested these measures. On Friday, the union welcomed the easing of import restrictions on silage corn: “These measures will help shore up the currently strained feed supply in neighboring countries as well. This measure will therefore help alleviate the situation, even though only sufficient rainfall will allow a return to normalcy,” said Michel Darbellay, deputy director of the SBV, in response to a query from Keystone-SDA.