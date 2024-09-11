Migros wants to shake up the Swiss banking landscape. Together with its subsidiary Migros Bank, the retailer is launching a free banking product.
Under the name "M+", customers receive a free private and savings account as well as a debit and credit card with no annual fee.
As part of the offer, customers can also withdraw cash free of charge in Migros branches and at Migros Bank ATMs and collect Cumulus points, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. The offer is "specially tailored to the daily financial needs of its customers", Migros added.