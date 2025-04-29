Disturbances in nature reserves have already led to purple herons abandoning their broods. Keystone

A walk with a free-roaming dog can disturb breeding birds. The Sempach Ornithological Institute announced in a press release on Tuesday that they need peace and quiet, especially when they are breeding.

Birds get used to people with dogs as long as they stay on the paths, the ornithological station wrote. But free-roaming dogs off the paths would cause the birds to run away or leave the breeding area completely.

Disturbances in nature reserves have led to purple herons abandoning their breeding grounds. The species is threatened with extinction in Switzerland. According to the Swiss Ornithological Institute, only six to 17 pairs breed in Switzerland. In addition, studies from Great Britain have shown that nightjars abandon their brood when dogs approach.

Species that breed on the ground in cultivated land, forests and in the mountains are particularly affected by disturbance, the report continued. The easiest way to avoid disturbing these birds is to keep dogs on a lead and not leave marked paths.

Many cantons have laws requiring dogs to be kept on a lead. In the canton of Lucerne, for example, it has been in force since 2014.