This spectacle rarely happens. Hundreds of rays suddenly gather in the Pacific Ocean and form a school. A freediver swims in the middle of it and films the unique scene.

Anaëlle Hebang

When Joe Rianto went freediving in Nelson Bay, Australia, at the beginning of March, he witnessed a fascinating natural spectacle. Hundreds of rays swim past beneath him. Rianto is lucky and is able to capture this rare moment with his underwater camera.

Why so many animals gather at the same time and what makes this region particularly attractive for rays is explained in the video above.

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