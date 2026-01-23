The Swiss Freiberger Association (SFV) is concerned about the future of the country’s only native horse breed. Ahead of this weekend’s Marché-Concours in Saignelégier, JU, the association brought its concerns to the attention of policymakers.

The Swiss Freiberger Association (SFV) sees the “Fribi”—as the animals are affectionately called—as much more than just a horse breed. As a living cultural heritage, the Freiberger is part of Swiss identity. (File photo)

Animal Welfare Freiberg Association Is Concerned About the Future of the Local Horse Breed

In a very short period of time, an unusually large number of federal decisions detrimental to Switzerland’s only native horse breed have come to light. In a letter, the SFV expressed concern that the federal government is gradually withdrawing from the equine sector.

“We therefore want to raise awareness of this issue among the politicians who will be attending the Marché-Concours so that they can intervene with federal authorities to convey our concerns,” Pauline Queloz, executive director of the SFV, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday.

Numerous political figures, including Federal Councilor Albert Rösti and Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, are expected in Saignelégier this weekend.

Freiberger Faces Challenges

“The Freiberger breed is going through a critical phase that, now more than ever, requires strong political commitment,” the SFV continued in its letter. In the letter, the association listed the political measures that were harming Freiberger breeding.

In addition to cuts to the SFV’s budget, which directly harmed breeding, these measures also included the steadily declining support for the promotion of the Freiberger horse and the end of equine research at the Swiss National Stud.

The Freiberger horse represents far more than just a breed, according to the SFV’s letter. The Freiberger is a “living cultural heritage, a part of our national identity, an economic driver for many rural regions, and a symbol recognized far beyond our borders.”