Elderly people in particular are affected by these scams. In Fribourg, several 10,000 francs were stolen from them over ten days. (archive picture) Keystone

Fribourg police have arrested seven suspected fake police officers who defrauded elderly people of tens of thousands of francs.

The Fribourg police have arrested seven suspected fake police officers. The young people from France and Switzerland are said to have defrauded elderly people of several 10,000 francs in the last ten days.

The suspects had pretended to be police officers or bank employees on the phone and then told their victims that their accounts had been manipulated, the Fribourg cantonal police announced on Friday.

They then visited the people, aged between 73 and 95, at home to supposedly "secure" their bank cards, cash, passwords or valuables. The damage caused by the crimes amounted to several tens of thousands of francs.

Connection still unclear

The arrested persons are seven men and women aged between 18 and 22 who live in the canton of Fribourg and in France. The total of 14 frauds took place in the city of Fribourg, in Ursy, in Le Mouret, in Estavayer-le-Lac, Villars-sur-Glâne, Matran and Marly. In six cases, the perpetrators were unsuccessful.

When asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency, the police were unable to say whether there was a connection between all these cases. Investigations into the extent of the crimes are still ongoing.

Sharp increase in 2025

Since the beginning of the year, the police have noticed a sharp increase in these scams, particularly in the French-speaking part of the canton of Fribourg. Recently, the perpetrators have also increasingly been posing as IT specialists or electricians in order to obtain the victims' bank cards or data.

The total loss from 23 cases of fraud to date is already estimated at 300,000 francs. Numerous pieces of jewelry and valuables have also been stolen. Preventive measures have thwarted 48 attempts. The police point out that their officers never enter the homes of private individuals.