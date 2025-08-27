Higher maintenance costs for rolling stock and declining freight traffic revenue are weighing on SBB's half-year results. (archive picture) Keystone

The financial situation at SBB remains tense. The half-year profit is down. The main reason for this is the development of freight traffic.

SBB generated a profit of 48 million francs in the first half of 2025. Higher maintenance costs for rolling stock and declining freight transport revenue weighed on the result, as the rail company announced.

SBB's half-year result was therefore just below that of the same period last year: At that time, it reached 51 million francs.

More passengers, the resulting higher passenger transport income and a better result for real estate had a positive impact in the first half of 2025, SBB reported on Wednesday. However, increasing demand also requires an expansion of services. These must be geared towards customer needs and be cost-effective, it added.

In total, SBB transported 1.41 million passengers a day in 2025 - 4.8 percent more than in the same period last year and thus more than ever before.

Job cuts at SBB Cargo

In passenger transport, the result for long-distance traffic fell by CHF 21 million compared to the previous year. This is due to higher revenue-related contribution margins for infrastructure and the planned increase in maintenance costs for rolling stock. In regional transport, the result fell by 33 million francs.

However, the real estate result rose by CHF 26 million compared to 2024 due to new operations and increased frequencies at stations. In freight transport, the loss increased by four million to around 47 million francs compared to the first half of 2024 - due to declining volumes in domestic and transit traffic.

"The figures for freight traffic continue to give cause for concern," write SBB. SBB Cargo posted a deficit of around 76 million francs last year. In order to make freight transport cost-effective, combined transport and single wagonload traffic are being realigned.

This also means cost-cutting measures: 65 jobs will be cut, including around 40 in Ticino. All those affected will be offered a CLA-compliant solution.