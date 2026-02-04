At least two cargo ships have run aground off the coast of Panama. One of the huge carriers is lying directly on the beach at María Chiquita. Now the crucial question is: how do you get such a colossus afloat again?

Christian Thumshirn

Violent storms have hit Panama's Caribbean coast: Gale-force winds, high waves and heavy rain caused chaos in the province of Colón. Rivers burst their banks, roofs were covered and shipping traffic was partially paralyzed. The authorities issued a weather warning due to the persistently extreme weather conditions.

Cargo ships run aground

Particularly dramatic: at least two cargo ships ran aground. One of the huge carriers ran aground directly on the beach at María Chiquita.

How dangerous is the situation - and above all: how do you get such floating giants free again? - This is exactly the question blue News explores in the video.

