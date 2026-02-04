  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Storm paralyzes coastal region Freighter gets stuck in the sand on the Caribbean coast

Samuel Walder

4.2.2026

At least two cargo ships have run aground off the coast of Panama. One of the huge carriers is lying directly on the beach at María Chiquita. Now the crucial question is: how do you get such a colossus afloat again?

04.02.2026, 20:22

04.02.2026, 20:33

Violent storms have hit Panama's Caribbean coast: Gale-force winds, high waves and heavy rain caused chaos in the province of Colón. Rivers burst their banks, roofs were covered and shipping traffic was partially paralyzed. The authorities issued a weather warning due to the persistently extreme weather conditions.

Cargo ships run aground

Particularly dramatic: at least two cargo ships ran aground. One of the huge carriers ran aground directly on the beach at María Chiquita.

How dangerous is the situation - and above all: how do you get such floating giants free again? - This is exactly the question blue News explores in the video.

More videos from the resort

More on the topic

Missing aviation pioneer. New expedition aims to finally solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart

Missing aviation pioneerNew expedition aims to finally solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart

Sensational find in Lake Constance. Underwater archaeologists discover 200-year-old sailboat

Sensational find in Lake ConstanceUnderwater archaeologists discover 200-year-old sailboat

Sensational find at a depth of 200 meters. The unsinkable steamer that simply broke apart in a storm

Sensational find at a depth of 200 metersThe unsinkable steamer that simply broke apart in a storm