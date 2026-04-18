Baye was awarded the French film prize César several times. Archivbild: dpa

She played a wide variety of roles and appeared in front of the camera under a number of famous directors. Now the French actress Nathalie Baye has died.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you French actress Nathalie Baye has died at the age of 77.

According to French media reports, the ailing actress died on Friday evening in Paris.

The character actress ("A Pornographic Relationship") is famous for the diverse and sometimes contradictory roles she played in her decades-long career. Show more

French actress Nathalie Baye has died at the age of 77. This was confirmed by her agent Elisabeth Tanner to the German Press Agency. According to French media reports, the ailing actress died on Friday evening in Paris. The character actress ("A Pornographic Relationship") is famous for the diverse and sometimes contradictory roles she played in her decades-long career.

Baye was born on July 6, 1948 in Mainneville, Normandy. She filmed with directorial greats such as Jean-Luc Godard, Bertrand Blier and Xavier Dolan. François Truffaut is considered to be her real discoverer.

Nous aimions tant Nathalie Baye. Elle a accompagné par sa voix, ses sourires et sa pudeur ces dernières décennies du cinéma français, de Francois Truffaut à Tonie Marshall. Une comédienne avec qui nous avons aimé, rêvé, grandi. Nous pensons à sa famille et à ses proches. pic.twitter.com/7A3mug2aGP — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 18, 2026

Many celebrities have reacted to the death of actress Nathalie Baye online with messages of condolence. French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: "We loved Nathalie Baye so much. With her voice, her smile and her restraint, she accompanied the last decades of French cinema, from François Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed and evolved. We think of her family and her loved ones."

Multiple award-winning screen icon

In "The American Night", she played the script girl Joëlle and became famous overnight. In the psychological drama "The Green Room" in 1978, just five years later, she made her international breakthrough. Other box office hits followed, such as "A Strange Story", "Betrayal" and "Beautiful Venus". She starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in the international hit "Catch Me If You Can".

The actress, who has won the French film award César several times and has also appeared in theater, was popular in France because of her modesty. She describes herself as an "anti-star" and a person "full of contrasts".