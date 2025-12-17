You don't get this text message every day. When a woman from Alsace looked at her cell phone to read the message her husband had sent her, she must have been astonished. The message: "We are rich!"
The husband was sitting on the sofa in the couple's apartment, which was actually too small, from where he was watching the latest lottery draw. According to a press release from the lottery company Française des Jeux, he couldn't believe what had just happened at first. When he regained his composure, he picked up his cell phone and wrote the text message to his wife.
The couple, who live in a village in the Haut-Rhin, were in financial difficulties before that fateful day. Their children can expect numerous gifts for Christmas.
A bigger house and presents for the children
In addition, the husband would like to realize a professional project with a friend and travel to the FIFA World Cup taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.