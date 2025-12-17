A couple from Alsace has won the fourth-highest prize in French lottery history. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

A couple from Alsace has hit the Euromillions jackpot. At 178 million euros, it is the fourth-largest prize ever won in the French lottery.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A French couple has won 178 million euros in the lottery.

This is the fourth largest sum ever won in the French lottery.

The couple are from Alsace and had previously struggled with financial problems. Show more

You don't get this text message every day. When a woman from Alsace looked at her cell phone to read the message her husband had sent her, she must have been astonished. The message: "We are rich!"

The husband was sitting on the sofa in the couple's apartment, which was actually too small, from where he was watching the latest lottery draw. According to a press release from the lottery company Française des Jeux, he couldn't believe what had just happened at first. When he regained his composure, he picked up his cell phone and wrote the text message to his wife.

The couple, who live in a village in the Haut-Rhin, were in financial difficulties before that fateful day. Their children can expect numerous gifts for Christmas.

A bigger house and presents for the children

In addition, the husband would like to realize a professional project with a friend and travel to the FIFA World Cup taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

In addition to travel plans, he also wants to solve the problem of living in too small an apartment: "We will look for a house with several bedrooms, a garden and, above all, no neighbors," he says.

"I want to share this incredible happiness with my loved ones," he continued. "For me, that's the point of this unexpected stroke of luck, I don't want to be the only one to benefit from it."