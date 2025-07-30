Les Sables-d'Olonne cracks down. Wikimedia Commons

In the French coastal town of Les Sables-d'Olonne, the mayor is cracking down: Anyone walking half-naked through the town must expect fines of up to 150 euros in future.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Les Sables-d'Olonne, tourists are threatened with a fine for "indecent clothing".

Mayor rails against half-naked visitors to the town in Facebook post.

Other towns in France and Spain also impose fines of up to 750 euros. Show more

In Les Sables-d'Olonne, a popular seaside resort on the French Atlantic coast, Mayor Yannick Moreau has had enough:

In a much-noticed Facebook post, he announced that in future he would be taking rigorous action against half-naked tourists in the town center.

Anyone wearing only a bikini or swimming trunks would have to expect a fine of 150 euros - the police have already been instructed to enforce the regulations.

"It is indecent to walk around our city naked or in swimwear," writes the 49-year-old mayor. "A little outfit, please!" Anyone who wants to show off their muscles or swimwear should do so on the beach - after all, the city has eleven kilometers of coastline.

Campaign for more respect - and hygiene

The coastal town is not only known for its beaches, but also as the start and finish port of the Vendée Globe sailing regatta.

The town council now wants to improve interaction between locals and tourists with a campaign called "In Les Sables-d'Olonne, respect doesn't take a vacation".

The mayor emphasizes that it is also about basic hygiene rules - for example in the supermarket or at the weekly market.

The Facebook campaign has generated an international response: even CNN reported on it. Many locals welcome the measure, while others accuse the mayor of distraction politics.

