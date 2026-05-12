In 2022, the Jura municipality of St-Brais translated its place name sign into dialect. (archive image) Keystone

The cultural offices of the cantons of Valais, Fribourg, Vaud and Jura launched the Patoisromands.ch platform in Sion on Tuesday. This is an intercantonal platform dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the dialects of French-speaking Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The platform aims to increase the visibility of the dialects and simplify access to them, as the Plenary Assembly for Culture of the Intercantonal Conference for Public Education in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino (CIIP) announced on Tuesday. The offer is aimed at both speakers and people who want to discover the dialects for the first time.

The dialects of French-speaking Switzerland are threatened with extinction as they are not passed on between generations. They originated from Franco-Provençal and Franco-Comtois and were recognized as regional or minority languages in Switzerland in 2018.

Digital content to slow down forgetting

The website is divided into three sections. One section serves to raise awareness and offers access to hundreds of texts as well as audio and video documents. Another section includes e-learning exercises divided into thematic modules. A third section highlights the current use of dialects.

The platform took two years to develop. The project received financial support from the Federal Office of Culture (BAK), the CIIP and partner cantons. Various cultural heritage institutions, universities and dialect speakers were also involved.