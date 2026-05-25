A French tourist has been caught on Sardinia with around 40 kilograms of sand, pebbles and shells. (archive picture) Keystone

A French tourist's return journey from Sardinia ended with a nasty surprise. What may seem like a harmless souvenir to many, is considered an intrusion into a sensitive ecosystem on the Mediterranean island.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A French tourist was caught in Sardinia with around 40 kilograms of sand, shells and pebbles.

Taking beach material with you has been banned there since 2017 and can result in heavy fines.

Authorities warn that souvenir theft is causing massive damage to the island's fragile coastline. Show more

A French tourist in Sardinia has been caught with around 40 kilograms of sand, pebbles and shells. The 69-year-old was checked in the port of Porto Torres as she was about to embark on a ferry to Toulon after a vacation on the island.

According to the Italian customs authorities, the fine sand and white stones came from Le Saline beach near Stintino in northern Sardinia. Taking sand, pebbles and shells from the beaches is prohibited under a regional law from 2017.

The woman now faces a fine of between 500 and 3000 euros. The confiscated material is to be returned to the beach in the coming days.

Sand thieves harm the environment

Sand and pebble theft - especially by tourists - is a major problem in Sardinia. The island is famous for its beautiful beaches. Nevertheless, tourists steal sand and shells as souvenirs every year, causing damage to the environment. The high penalties are intended to prevent this.

Most tourists are regularly surprised by the penalties. "Stealing beach sand may seem harmless, but it is deadly for the island's fragile coastal system," emphasized the authorities, who tighten controls on the most popular beaches in summer.