A 37-year-old psychotherapist from Alsace dies after an attack in the Offenburg station district. The police investigate with a large contingent - and quickly make a find.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A gruesome crime shakes the town of Offenburg in Baden.

A 37-year-old psychotherapist from Alsace has been killed in a backyard in the immediate vicinity of her practice.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police provisionally arrested a possible suspect. Show more

Grief and horror in Offenburg, Baden: a 37-year-old French woman is killed in the middle of the busy station district. The police set up a special task force. The victim of the suspected homicide was a commuter from the neighboring Strasbourg area and worked in Offenburg, according to a police spokesman.

According to initial investigations, the psychotherapist was on her way home early Tuesday evening when the attack occurred in a backyard in the immediate vicinity of the practice where she worked.

SEK arrests man

On Wednesday afternoon, the police provisionally arrested a possible suspect. He is a 42-year-old German man who was arrested by special forces in his apartment in Offenburg's Weststadt district. Whether the suspect is connected to the dead woman is now the subject of further investigations, the police announced.

A witness had found the seriously injured woman and called the police. Despite first aid, the 37-year-old died, the investigators reported. An autopsy should provide further information.

Crime scene is in a business district

According to witnesses, the woman was seen lying in the area of the crime scene at around 6.30 pm. Forensics examined the victim's car in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene. The yard is located in a commercial and business district and can be seen from a thoroughfare. Next door is a popular shopping district.

For tactical reasons, no further details were initially given about the possible murder weapon. The spokesperson reported "serious violence" - which initially made it difficult to identify the woman. "We have clues and leads that we are following up," he said.

Head of the town hall is shocked

Offenburg's Lord Mayor Marco Steffens (CDU) said he was deeply shocked by the act of violence. "Such a horrific crime in our city leaves many stunned and saddened," said the mayor. The city has over 62,000 inhabitants.

One day after the crime, investigators were still present at the cordoned-off commercial area in the city center. They searched for traces and evidence.

Just a few meters away, people were shopping and hanging out in cafés and other bars. "Can I walk through here? What happened?" asked a passer-by, looking irritatedly at the barriers.

Over 60 officers investigate

More than 60 officers are investigating in the "Ramp" special commission, according to the police. They are investigating in "all directions" - including the psychotherapist's patients, the spokesman said. Witnesses are still being sought. A seemingly insignificant observation could turn into a hot lead in retrospect, according to a statement. According to initial findings, an adult movie theater in the area had nothing to do with the crime, a spokesperson said.

Many commuters work in the region

Offenburg in the Ortenau district is located in the German-French border region - it is only around 20 kilometers to the border of the neighboring country. Many people commute to Germany from France every day. There is a direct train connection between the city in Baden and the Alsatian metropolis of Strasbourg. Many commuters also take the car.