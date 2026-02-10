A 79-year-old Frenchman is accused of abusing 89 young people. (symbolic image) Bild: Keystone/Rachel Boßmeyer/dpa

A 79-year-old former youth worker is accused of sexually abusing 89 young people. The man was discovered because his nephew came across incriminating photos and notes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you France's judiciary is investigating a 79-year-old former youth worker who allegedly sexually abused 89 minors over a period of almost 60 years.

A nephew found photos of the alleged victims on a USB stick belonging to the man, as well as notes from the suspect in which he describes himself as a "pedophile".

The man was also on assignment in Switzerland as part of his job.

In addition to the series of abuses, he is accused of murdering his mother and his aunt. The man had already confessed in the first case. Show more

France's judiciary is investigating a 79-year-old man who allegedly sexually abused 89 minors over a period of almost 60 years. As a youth counselor, the man is alleged to have abused boys aged 13 to 17 during assignments in numerous countries, including Switzerland and Germany, according to the public prosecutor's office in the southeastern French city of Grenoble.

The man, who most recently lived in Morocco, had already been arrested in 2024 during a family visit to France after a nephew came across a USB stick containing recordings and photos of the abused youngsters.

As the investigators have so far only been able to identify around 40 of the victims listed there, other victims have been called upon to contact the authorities. The crimes are said to have occurred between 1967 and 2022.

Suspect was also active in Switzerland

The youth counselor worked in Switzerland between 1965 and 1980 and between 1985 and 1996. According to the public prosecutor's office, he worked in Germany between 1965 and 1969 and between 1985 and 1996.

The man wrote in notes on the confiscated USB stick that he had an intellectual attraction to the young people, which he used to commit his acts of abuse.

Victims already interviewed by the investigators had stated that the caregiver had spent a lot of time teaching them foreign languages and raising their cultural awareness, the public prosecutor's office said. In the notes, the caregiver described himself as a "pedophile".

There are also allegations of murder

The fact that a decades-long series of abuse can be uncovered through detailed notes by the perpetrator is reminiscent in France of the case of surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec, who was convicted last year of abusing almost 300 mostly adolescent patients. He had kept meticulous records of the acts between 1989 and 2014.

The former youth counselor, who has been remanded in custody by investigators in Grenoble, is accused of two murders in addition to the decades-long series of abuse.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the man admitted to suffocating his mother with a pillow in 1974 while she was in the final stages of cancer. In 1992, he is said to have killed his 90-year-old aunt in the same way.