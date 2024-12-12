French extreme sportsman Antony Newton replaces his wingsuit with a piece of cardboard. He plunges into the depths of the Lauterbrunnen Valley and earns criticism for it.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Extreme sportsman Antony Newton makes a base jump in the Lauterbrunnen Valley with a piece of cardboard instead of a wingsuit.

Internet users call the French base jumper a "bad role model".

The Lauterbrunnen Valley is a hotspot for base jumpers. They jump off the rocks there from a height of around 400 meters. Show more

No money for a wingsuit? No problem. Antony Newton shows that base jumping also works on a piece of cardboard. This is how he jumps into the depths in the Swiss mountains.

The Frenchman is known for his crazy, daredevil stunts. However, not all users on the Internet like this. They call him a "bad role model".

The Lauterbrunnen Valley is often the scene of his actions, as a look at his Instagram profile shows. The place is a mecca for base jumpers. Almost 70 people have died there while jumping.

