The Freuler Palace from the canton of Glarus has been back on display in miniature at the Swissminiatur open-air museum in Melide in Ticino since Monday. Keystone

The Freuler Palace from Näfels GL is once again on display from (today) Monday at the Swissminiatur open-air museum in Melide TI. The model of the baroque manor house was temporarily removed from the exhibition in 2022 and renovated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The baroque residence is considered one of the most important architectural testimonies in Switzerland, as those responsible for the Swissminiatur open-air museum write in a press release. The model of the palace will now once again take its place among the more than 130 miniatures representing Switzerland's historical and cultural heritage.

The Freuler Palace in miniature has been renovated by hand over a period of months and has been made even more detailed, the press release continues. A great deal of work has been devoted to the entrance portal and the artistically designed windows in particular.

The magnificent palace in the canton of Glarus was built in the middle of Näfels in 1641. The state rooms and banqueting hall are decorated with elaborate wall and ceiling panelling, floor coverings and tiled stoves, according to the Canton of Glarus website. The early baroque building is considered one of the most magnificent residential buildings in Switzerland. The Freuler Palace has been home to the "Museum of the Canton of Glarus" since 1946.