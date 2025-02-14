Modern table lamp. (symbolic image) Bild: IMAGO/Zoonar

Lamps ordered, paid for and then not delivered. This is what happens to customers at a Swiss online lamp store. The operating company remains silent.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the online store Blinix.ch, customers have been waiting weeks and months for their ordered lamps.

Queries and complaints are only met with standard responses from the operating company.

Many people have contacted the SRF consumer magazine "Espresso" and warned against the store. Show more

Lamps are sought-after items in a household because they provide brightness and warmth. However, anyone who has ordered a table or wall lamp from the online store Blinix.ch, a "young start-up from Switzerland", is likely to have problems with the lighting. Customers have been waiting weeks and months for their ordered lamps.

As "SRF" writes, many people have contacted the consumer magazine "Espresso" and warned them about the store. Those affected ordered lamps from Blinix some time ago and have already paid for them, but nothing has been delivered. Only standard answers are given to queries.

Lamps suddenly sold out

In December, there was only one e-mail in response to the complaints, in which problems along the supply chain were described. The operating company De Gennaro Commerce KLG went on to explain: "Allegations such as fraud or manipulative business practices affect us greatly, as they are deeply contrary to our values."

However, nothing has happened since this email, except that all lamps are suddenly displayed as sold out on Blinix.ch. According to "SRF", those affected now have the option of setting the store a deadline for delivery - otherwise debt enforcement proceedings may be initiated at some point.