The woman froze to death just below the summit.

An ascent of Austria's highest peak ended fatally for a young woman. She died just before the summit, alone and exhausted. Now her boyfriend is being held responsible.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In January 2025, a woman froze to death just below the summit of the Grossglockner in Austria.

Her boyfriend at the time had left the 33-year-old woman behind, hypothermic and disoriented, to get help himself.

The now 37-year-old man was sentenced to a five-month suspended sentence and a fine by the Innsbruck Regional Court for grossly negligent homicide. Show more

Following the frostbite death of a young woman on the Grossglockner in Austria, her boyfriend and climbing partner has been convicted of grossly negligent homicide. The judge at Innsbruck Regional Court handed down a five-month suspended sentence and a fine.

The 33-year-old woman and her now 37-year-old boyfriend had climbed Austria's highest mountain in January 2025. The completely exhausted woman died that night in icy winds just below the 3798-metre summit while the man was trying to get help.

At the beginning of the trial, the defendant addressed the judge with an emotional statement. He wanted to say "that I am infinitely sorry for what happened and how it happened." However, he pleaded not guilty.

Girlfriend fell just short of the summit

The public prosecutor accused the man of leaving his partner "unprotected, exhausted, hypothermic and disoriented" just below the 3,798-metre summit during the night. From the prosecutor's point of view, the alpinist made a number of serious mistakes.

The prosecutor spoke of inadequate planning and equipment, of failing to turn back despite icy winds, and of alerting the rescue services far too late at night.

Ex-girlfriend: Was also left alone on the Grossglockner

An ex-girlfriend of the accused testified that he had once left her alone on another route on the Grossglockner because she had made too slow progress and because the two had argued about the route.

"Then he was suddenly gone," she said. "It was the middle of the night, my headlamp went out, I was at the end of my tether," the witness described.

"Go now, go!"

The defendant, on the other hand, emphasized that his girlfriend was also an enthusiastic mountaineer and very sporty. "We always planned the tour together and made the decisions together," he said - contrary to his earlier statements in which he had described himself as the person responsible for the summit ascent. In court, the man explained that he had taught himself his mountaineering skills in practice and with online videos. He had never taken any courses. The parents of the deceased described their daughter in court as extremely strong-willed.

"Go now, go!" - With these words, the woman herself had asked her boyfriend to leave her alone in a situation that was dangerous for both of them and to get help, the defendant described. "She saved my life that way," he said.

"You need to know that as a mountaineer"

The lawyer also asked many questions about rope techniques and emergency measures that the defendant had not used. "As a mountaineer, you need to know that," said the judge, for example, about the fact that the 37-year-old had not properly informed the emergency services about his girlfriend's total exhaustion.

On average, around 8400 accidents happen in Austria's mountains every year, and almost 300 people die, as calculated by the Austrian Alpine Safety Board. Many of the deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases or falls. Deaths due to frostbite or exhaustion appear extremely rarely in the statistics.

The defense lawyer's arguments

According to his defense lawyer, the man eventually left his girlfriend behind to get help himself. The lawyer rejected the accusations of the public prosecutor's office. In his view, the woman's death was "a tragic accident", as the Kleine Zeitung newspaper quoted from a statement by the lawyer to the public prosecutor's office.

According to the statement, the couple had planned the tour together and felt sufficiently prepared. The woman only ran out of strength during the night.