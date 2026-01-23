According to the staffing firm Adecco, artificial intelligence is currently transforming the world of work faster than it is replacing jobs. In a report released on Thursday, the company outlines four possible scenarios for the future.

AI is likely to transform the world of work over the next ten years. However, this does not necessarily mean there will be large-scale job cuts, as a report by the staffing firm Adecco shows. (Illustrative image)

(Financial) service From AI-Driven Growth to Displacement: Four Scenarios for the Labor Market

Flourishing Economy

In the “Flourishing Economy” scenario, AI acts as a broad driver of productivity. Employment remains high and wages rise. In addition, workers are gradually transitioning to higher-value jobs that require judgment, creativity, trust, and human oversight. According to Adecco, this is currently the most plausible scenario.

Capital Rules

In the "Capital Rules" scenario (capital dominates), automation is advancing rapidly and replacing routine tasks. This puts pressure on the labor market and leads to falling wages. At the same time, widespread access to AI is giving rise to new business models and companies, which in turn creates new jobs.

Walled Garden

The "Walled Garden" scenario assumes stable employment, but with growing dependence on a few dominant AI platforms. This stifles competition, mobility, and wage growth, as the profits from AI primarily benefit the platform operators.

God from the machine

In the “Deus Ex Machina” scenario, highly autonomous AI systems displace workers on a massive scale. At the same time, control over the technology remains in the hands of a few players. Production remains high, but employment drops dramatically. This scenario would be the most disruptive to society; however, according to Adecco experts, it is considered unlikely based on current findings and historical experience.

The report “AI, the Future of Work, and the Rise of Hybrid Labor Markets” analyzes how AI and automation could transform global labor markets over the next decade. The analysis was conducted by the consulting firm Altermind on behalf of Adecco.