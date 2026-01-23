The members of the Federal Council used the National Day to promote unity, democracy, and responsibility. Guy Parmelin stood out with his red cap and a call to preserve traditions, while his colleagues each highlighted their own priorities—and demonstrated their closeness to the people through selfies, autographs, and conversations with the public.

August 1 Celebration From Baseball Caps to Folklore: These Were the Messages from the Federal Councilors

Here's what it's all about In their August 1 speeches, the members of the Federal Council focused primarily on cohesion, diversity, and Switzerland’s shared values, such as freedom, democracy, and responsibility. Guy Parmelin also emphasized the value of traditions while maintaining an open-minded approach.

Karin Keller-Sutter advocated for stability, sound public finances, and consensus; Ignazio Cassis compared Switzerland to a field that needs to be tended; and Elisabeth Baume-Schneider emphasized multilingualism as the key to national cohesion.

Albert Rösti spoke in favor of climate adaptation without central guidelines, Beat Jans emphasized “home” as an open and multifaceted concept, and Martin Pfister called for optimism and social engagement in the face of global crises. Summary created with

Whether in village squares or at large national celebrations, the members of the Federal Council used August 1 to deliver their traditional speeches. Here’s an overview of the messages they conveyed in 2026.

Guy Parmelin's televised address

The Federal President chose a special location for his televised address to the nation: the Aluart flag factory in Neudorf.

"Switzerland Great Since 1291:" Federal President Guy Parmelin wears the legendary cap during the television recording of the August 1 address at the Aluart flag shop in Neudorf. KEYSTONE

Parmelin takes the stage and immediately refers to the factory: “Celebrating National Day at a flag factory is something special. This is where one of our country’s most powerful symbols is made: the Swiss flag. Our flag is known throughout the world—not because of its shape, but because it stands for what makes our country strong: freedom, democracy, neutrality, and unity.”

The three key points from Parmelin’s speech: Cohesion as the foundation of the nation. Freedom requires responsibility, and we should preserve traditions while remaining open-minded. You can watch the full speech by President Guy Parmelin in the video above or read the entire text here.

Parmelin at the Rütli: A Focus on Traditions

In his speech at the Rütli on Lake Uri, Parmelin highlighted the country’s vibrant and diverse traditions, which form the foundation of Switzerland. Around 1,100 people attended the celebration on the mountain meadow in Uri. The event was organized by the Swiss Charitable Society (SGG). The Swiss Traditional Costume Association, which was founded in Lucerne a hundred years ago, was the guest of honor.

As SRF reports, Parmelin said on the Rütli that people of different backgrounds are stronger together than alone—“no matter what they’re wearing. Whether it’s traditional dress, a suit, or a red baseball cap.” As he spoke, the Federal President waved his legendary red cap, which he described as a “nod” to the U.S.

Keller-Sutter: Sound Finances and Consensus

Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter came across as down-to-earth in Kradolf-Schönenberg. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller) KEYSTONE

Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) spoke in Kradolf-Schönenberg, Thurgau, on August 1, advocating for stability, sound public finances, and consensus-building. With a touch of humor, she used the story behind the national anthem to illustrate the peculiarities of Swiss politics.

Stability is Switzerland’s greatest asset in the current global situation, Keller-Sutter explained in her speech on Saturday afternoon in a festival tent in front of the multipurpose hall in Kradolf. The finance minister emphasized that the country’s sound finances and low level of debt are the best way to prepare for crises. This holds true even in challenging times marked by military conflicts and trade wars, economic isolationism, an aging population, and climate change.

Reliability and consistency are crucial in a world of rapid change. While the Swiss system, with its federalism and direct democracy, may sometimes take longer to reach decisions, it builds trust. You can find the full speech at here.

Cassis: Switzerland Is No Gift from Heaven

Ignazio Cassis speaks with guests before his August 1 speech at a brunch in the backyard of Karin and Jürg Zimmermann’s home in Düdingen, FR. KEYSTONE

In his August 1 speech in Düdingen, Fribourg, Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis compared Switzerland to a field in need of care. He called on the nation to take care of the country and described neutrality as an active means of ensuring our prosperity.

“Switzerland doesn’t just fall from the sky. It is cultivated,” Foreign Minister Cassis said on Saturday morning, according to the text of his speech. He referred to farmers in this country who were worried about the drought—and to people in other countries who were looking up at the same sky out of fear of missiles.

For us, it’s an everyday occurrence for families to get together and for children to play. “But that’s no longer normal everywhere,” Cassis said. These increasingly unstable times remind us that Switzerland must be nurtured through hard work, trust, and patience. Cassis’s full speech was recorded by Keystone-SDA.

Baume-Schneider: Multilingualism Is an Advantage

Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider on her way to deliver her keynote address in Lucerne in front of the KKL. KEYSTONE

Multilingualism makes Switzerland a cultural bridge between North and South and West and East, said Baume-Schneider in her speech at the Lucerne Culture and Congress Center (KKL). Multilingualism is also a competitive advantage, she noted, since 250 million Europeans speak one of Switzerland’s national languages. “What creative and economic potential,” she said.

Baume-Schneider criticized trends in German-speaking Switzerland—including in Lucerne—opposed to early French instruction. This weakens social cohesion, the Federal Councilor emphasized. Knowledge of the other national languages is more than just a matter for schools; it is an indispensable prerequisite for national cohesion. All levels of government, including the cantons, are responsible for this.

Rösti: No “top-down” climate policy

Federal Councilor Albert Rösti at another August 1 event, this time in Uetendorf, Bern. KEYSTONE

“The heat is on everyone’s mind and is taking its toll on us all; the agricultural sector is also suffering,” said the SVP Federal Councilor on Friday evening during his 1 August kickoff speech before a packed festival tent in Fehraltorf, Zurich.

For Rösti, it’s clear that “we have to protect people from the heat and drought. But not in a top-down manner,” he said. It would be unacceptable for the Federal Council to impose regulations on this matter. The initiative must come from the municipalities and cantons. “Even today, a municipality plans the renovation of a public square differently than it used to.”

Jans: “What exactly is home?”

On August 1, Federal Councilor Beat Jans treated himself to a Swiss ice cream at Parc La Grange in Geneva. Earlier on National Day, he attended the August 1 brunch in Biembach, Bern, and later spoke in Geneva. He had already given a speech in Therwil, Basel-Landschaft, the night before. KEYSTONE

August 1 is an opportunity to reflect on one's homeland, said Beat Jans in his speech in Therwil in the Basel area. The municipality is part of his home region, yet he asked: “What exactly is home?” He spoke about his childhood in an apartment building in Riehen, Basel-Stadt, and about how, as a Federal Councilor, he is now able to celebrate National Day among the people.

"Home means something different to everyone," Jans said, referring to his wife Tracy, who is from the United States. Switzerland offers space for diverse life stories and is shaped anew by each generation.

“Our history is not one of isolation, but one of diversity, openness, and solidarity,” Jans said. “We can say that with healthy self-confidence. That’s what we need now, right now.”

Martin Pfister Emphasizes Teamwork

On August 1, Federal Councilor Martin Pfister also visited the cantonal Scout camp in Blenio, Ticino. KEYSTONE/TI-PRESS

In his August 1 speech in Rorschach, St. Gallen, Federal Councilor Martin Pfister focused on Switzerland’s social cohesion. It is not railways and roads that hold the country together, but rather people who go above and beyond their duties by getting involved in clubs, communities, or their neighborhoods.

In light of wars, climate change, and the rise of autocratic systems, Pfister called for political optimism. Switzerland is distinguished by the fact that responsibility is shared among many and that conflicts are resolved through democratic debate and compromise. This ability gives cause for optimism—despite the current challenges.

Here you'll find an overview of all August 1 Speeches delivered by the Federal Councilors on National Day 2026.