U.S. President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure in the trade dispute with Canada and has announced new additional tariffs of 50 percent. According to the White House, this will affect a wide range of goods imported into the U.S.—such as hockey sticks, wine, and cement.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants U.S. cars to sell better in neighboring Canada. His leverage: tariffs. (File photo)

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that the new tariffs will apply to imports from Canada worth approximately $20 billion.

According to a statement from the White House, the U.S. is responding to “Canada’s discriminatory treatment of American products.” The tariffs are set to take effect 30 days after signing, according to the proclamation dated August 19. With these tariffs, Trump aims to improve the conditions for the export of U.S. cars.

The new tariffs mark another twist in the trade dispute between the two neighboring countries. Trump has repeatedly accused Canada, as well as other countries around the world, of creating a trade imbalance at the expense of the United States. Tariffs are a key tool of his second term as U.S. president.